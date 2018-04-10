The First Word Podcast - On DOGS + 'Isle of Dogs', feat. Tomris Laffly

We love dogs! Our latest episode of The First Word podcast, featuring special guest film writer Tomris Laffly, is a discussion about everything dogs - dogs in movies, why dogs are the best, and so much more. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. We begin with a brief review of Wes Anderson's stop-motion animated film about dogs - Isle of Dogs - before continuing on to discuss our favorite dog movies and general doggie cinema love. Tomris is a big-time dog lover, as is Mike, and I'm glad we could everyone on together to discuss one of our favorite topics.

Our guest: Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) - find her reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

Our topic: Isle of Dogs + dog movies

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

Any & all feedback, compliments, additional discussion, corrections, theories, any more questions for us, or any other thoughts about life can be sent directly to us on Twitter. You can contact us directly by emailing to thefirstword[at]firstshowing.net.