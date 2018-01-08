OUR PODCASTPodcast Feed

The First Word Podcast - Top 10 Movies of 2017, feat. Alicia Malone

by
January 8, 2018

The First Word Podcast

Tune in now to our second episode of The First Word podcast, a brand new podcast from FirstShowing. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. For this episode, we decided to do a recap of 2017 and discuss our Top 10 Movies of 2017. We both go back and forth counting down our Top 10 with brief commentary on each. At the end, we talk with our guest, fellow film lover Alicia Malone, and discuss her Top 10 for another unique perspective. In addition to these recaps, we also discuss some of our most anticipated films of 2018. We hope this gives everyone a chance to get to know us better and hear about all of our favorites before we get into 2018. Listen in below.

Download or listen to The First Word podcast episode #2 below - hosted by Podbean.

Subscribe to The First Word podcast on RSS iTunes here.

> You can also subscribe to the show on Pocket Casts, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn, Stitcher Radio.

Our guest: Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) - listen to her podcast or buy her book Backwards & In Heels

Episode timeline:
1:15 - Alex's #10 - Thelma
3:44 - Mike's #10 - Molly's Game
6:10 - Alex's #9 - You Were Never Really Here
8:52 - Mike's #9 - Logan Lucky
10:55 - Alex's #8 - Faces Places
12:38 - Mike's #8 - Get Out
15:00 - Alex's #7 - Foxtrot
17:47 - Mike's #7 - Mudbound
22:30 - Alex's #6 - Jane
24:18 - Mike's #6 - Lady Bird
26:54 - Alex's #5 - Dunkirk
28:56 - Mike's #5 - I, Tonya
30:28 - Alex's #4 - The Florida Project
32:46 - Mike's #4 - Mother!
36:35 - Alex's #3 - The Shape of Water
38:50 - Mike's #3 - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
40:25 - Alex's #2 - War for the Planet of the Apes
44:18 - Mike's #2 - The Big Sick
48:13 - Alex's #1 - Call Me By Your Name
52:00 - Mike's #1 - Dunkirk
57:40 - 2018 Look Ahead
1:05:05 - Alicia Malone's Top 10 of 2017

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

Any & all feedback, compliments, additional discussion, corrections, theories, any more questions for us, or any other thoughts about life can be sent directly to us on Twitter. We'll have an email available soon - for now email Alex[at]firstshowing.net. We would love to hear from you! Thank you for listening to our show.

Find more posts: Podcasts, The First Word

Discover more around the web:

  • DAVIDPD
    Ah ya! Those time stamps are major spoilers !!

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK