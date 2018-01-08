The First Word Podcast - Top 10 Movies of 2017, feat. Alicia Malone

Tune in now to our second episode of The First Word podcast, a brand new podcast from FirstShowing. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. For this episode, we decided to do a recap of 2017 and discuss our Top 10 Movies of 2017. We both go back and forth counting down our Top 10 with brief commentary on each. At the end, we talk with our guest, fellow film lover Alicia Malone, and discuss her Top 10 for another unique perspective. In addition to these recaps, we also discuss some of our most anticipated films of 2018. We hope this gives everyone a chance to get to know us better and hear about all of our favorites before we get into 2018. Listen in below.

Download or listen to The First Word podcast episode #2 below - hosted by Podbean.

Subscribe to The First Word podcast on iTunes here.

> You can also subscribe to the show on Pocket Casts, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn, Stitcher Radio.

Our guest: Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) - listen to her podcast or buy her book Backwards & In Heels

Episode timeline:

1:15 - Alex's #10 - Thelma

3:44 - Mike's #10 - Molly's Game

6:10 - Alex's #9 - You Were Never Really Here

8:52 - Mike's #9 - Logan Lucky

10:55 - Alex's #8 - Faces Places

12:38 - Mike's #8 - Get Out

15:00 - Alex's #7 - Foxtrot

17:47 - Mike's #7 - Mudbound

22:30 - Alex's #6 - Jane

24:18 - Mike's #6 - Lady Bird

26:54 - Alex's #5 - Dunkirk

28:56 - Mike's #5 - I, Tonya

30:28 - Alex's #4 - The Florida Project

32:46 - Mike's #4 - Mother!

36:35 - Alex's #3 - The Shape of Water

38:50 - Mike's #3 - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

40:25 - Alex's #2 - War for the Planet of the Apes

44:18 - Mike's #2 - The Big Sick

48:13 - Alex's #1 - Call Me By Your Name

52:00 - Mike's #1 - Dunkirk

57:40 - 2018 Look Ahead

1:05:05 - Alicia Malone's Top 10 of 2017

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

Any & all feedback, compliments, additional discussion, corrections, theories, any more questions for us, or any other thoughts about life can be sent directly to us on Twitter. We'll have an email available soon - for now email Alex[at]firstshowing.net. We would love to hear from you! Thank you for listening to our show.