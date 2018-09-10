The First Word Podcast - Venice Film Festival Recap, feat. Anton Volkov

This latest episode of our The First Word podcast is a special episode recorded from Venice discussing the Venice Film Festival and a few of the films that premiered there at the beginning of the festival. The 75th Venezia just wrapped up this weekend, but earlier at the festival after the first weekend, Alex connected with Anton Volkov for a chat about their time in Venice. They discuss early thoughts on Damien Chazelle's First Man, Alfonso Cuarón's Roma, Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite, and Rick Alverson's The Mountain. We also discuss our experiences at the festival and the history of it. This special episode only features Alex and Anton, as Mike is busy working on his documentary back in Chicago. Tune in below for our Venice chat.

Our guest: Anton Volkov (@antovolk) - find his work on TrailerTrack / @trailertrack

Our topic: Venice Film Festival

