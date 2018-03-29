The First Word Podcast - Video Game Movies, feat. Jordan Vogt-Roberts

"It's not a question of can you make a video game movie, it's a question of when." Our latest episode of The First Word podcast is a full-on discussion about video game movies, featuring a special guest - filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts of Kong: Skull Island, who is currently attached to direct a Metal Gear Solid movie in the works. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. For this episode, we wanted to discuss the new Tomb Raider but ended up just talking in general all about video games being made into movies, and why this so rarely works. Maybe it will one day? This is a good episode with Jordan and I'm glad we could have him on for this topic in particular. Listen in.

Download or listen to The First Word podcast episode #7 below - hosted by Podbean.

Subscribe to The First Word podcast on iTunes here.

> You can also subscribe to the show on Pocket Casts, CastBox, Player FM, TuneIn, Stitcher Radio.

Our guest: Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) - find him on IMDb

Our topic: Tomb Raider + video game movies

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

Any & all feedback, compliments, additional discussion, corrections, theories, any more questions for us, or any other thoughts about life can be sent directly to us on Twitter. You can contact us directly by emailing to thefirstword[at]firstshowing.net. We would love to hear from you! Thank you for listening to our podcast.