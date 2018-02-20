MOVIE TRAILERS

'The Force of Sound' Doc Trailer About the Sound Design in 'Star Wars'

by
February 20, 2018
Source: YouTube

The Force of Sound Trailer

"Sound is not just a layer we put on top of the storytelling, it is the storytelling." ABC News has unveiled a trailer for a new short documentary titled The Force of Sound, a behind-the-scenes look at sound design in Star Wars - specifically focusing on Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is nominated for Sound Mixing and Sound Editing at the Academy Awards. The film takes viewers inside Skywalker Ranch to learn about how they craft all of the remarkable sounds in the Star Wars movies, from the lightsabers to BB-8 to the animals and creatures and everything else. The documentary is available to stream online for free starting today, Tuesday, so if you want to watch it after catching this trailer you don't have to wait at all.

Here's the official trailer for ABC's documentary The Force of Sound, from YouTube (via SlashFilm):

The Force of Sound Movie

Click on the image above to visit the ABC News Features website and stream The Force of Sound now.

Go inside Skywalker Ranch and learn the secrets from director Rian Johnson and the Oscar-nominated sound department of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Force of Sound is made by ABC News as part of their premium short documentary initiative. It'll be available Tuesday, February 20th on ABCNews.com/features. To stream the documentary, you will need one of the ABC News apps available for iOS or on your Roku, Apple TV or Xbox. Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi is nominated for both Sound Mixing and Sound Editing at the Academy Awards this year. Read more on the nominees in this article on Variety. Interested?

Find more posts: Documentaries, Star Wars, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK