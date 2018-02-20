'The Force of Sound' Doc Trailer About the Sound Design in 'Star Wars'

"Sound is not just a layer we put on top of the storytelling, it is the storytelling." ABC News has unveiled a trailer for a new short documentary titled The Force of Sound, a behind-the-scenes look at sound design in Star Wars - specifically focusing on Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is nominated for Sound Mixing and Sound Editing at the Academy Awards. The film takes viewers inside Skywalker Ranch to learn about how they craft all of the remarkable sounds in the Star Wars movies, from the lightsabers to BB-8 to the animals and creatures and everything else. The documentary is available to stream online for free starting today, Tuesday, so if you want to watch it after catching this trailer you don't have to wait at all.

Here's the official trailer for ABC's documentary The Force of Sound, from YouTube (via SlashFilm):

Click on the image above to visit the ABC News Features website and stream The Force of Sound now.

Go inside Skywalker Ranch and learn the secrets from director Rian Johnson and the Oscar-nominated sound department of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Force of Sound is made by ABC News as part of their premium short documentary initiative. It'll be available Tuesday, February 20th on ABCNews.com/features. To stream the documentary, you will need one of the ABC News apps available for iOS or on your Roku, Apple TV or Xbox. Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi is nominated for both Sound Mixing and Sound Editing at the Academy Awards this year. Read more on the nominees in this article on Variety. Interested?