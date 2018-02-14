The Parrs are Back in New Teaser Trailer for Pixar's 'The Incredibles 2'

"Help me bring Supers back into the sunlight!" Disney-Pixar have released another teaser trailer for Brad Bird's superhero sequel The Incredibles 2, which we've been waiting a long time to see. This teaser was debuted during the Olympics, along with a promo clip that integrated a few Olympics sports. The first teaser didn't show much but this one actually has footage and gives us a nice introduction to the story. Brad Bird directs once again, and the plot synopsis only states that it's about Bob navigating "the day-to-day heroics of 'normal' life", allowing him time to bond with Jack-Jack, "whose superpowers are emerging—much to Dad's surprise." Craig T. Nelson is back to voice Bob, with Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sarah Vowell. There isn't a lot here, but honestly I'm loving what we do get, feels like an authentic continuation.

Here's the second teaser trailer (+ posters) for Brad Bird's Incredibles 2, direct from Disney's YouTube:

You can watch the first teaser trailer for Pixar's The Incredibles 2 here, to see the fun Jack-Jack footage.

In Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2, Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) is left to navigate the day-to-day heroics of "normal" life, giving him an opportunity to bond with his younger son, Jack-Jack, whose superpowers are emerging—much to Dad's surprise. Produced by John Walker and Nicole Grindle. Incredibles 2 is both written and directed by acclaimed American animator/filmmaker Brad Bird, of the films The Iron Giant, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, and Tomorrowland previously. This was made at Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, CA. Disney will release Pixar's Incredibles 2 in US theaters everywhere starting on June 15th, 2018 in the middle of the summer. How does that look? Your thoughts?