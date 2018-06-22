Theo James in Trailer for Apocalyptic Film 'How It Ends' from Netflix

"There's a lot to be afraid of out there…" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an indie film titled How It Ends, the latest from filmmaker David M. Rosenthal (Failing Up, Janie Jones, A Single Shot, The Perfect Guy). How It Ends is a post-apocalyptic survival thriller, one of those where they don't really explain the apocalypse or what happened. The plot involves a desperate father trying to return home to his pregnant wife after a mysterious apocalyptic event turns everything to chaos. Theo James stars, along with Forest Whitaker, Kat Graham, Kerry Bishé, Mark O'Brien, Nicole Ari Parker, and Grace Dove. This pretty much came out of nowhere, so I'm not sure what to make of it. It seems like there's some cool things going on here, but I really don't have a good feeling. It's worth a look just to check out another Netflix film.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David M. Rosenthal's How It Ends, from Netflix's YouTube:

As a mysterious apocalypse causes the spread of misinformation and violence, a man (Theo James) and his estranged father-in-law race across a chaotic and fractured country to save his pregnant wife. How It Ends is directed by American filmmaker David M. Rosenthal, director of films including See This Movie, Failing Up, Janie Jones, A Single Shot, and The Perfect Guy previously. He's also currently attached to direct the Jacob's Ladder remake now in development. The screenplay is written by Brooks McLaren. It's produced by Paul Schiff, Tai Duncan, Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall. Netflix will release Rosenthal's How It Ends streaming exclusively starting July 13th this summer. Thoughts? Who wants to see this film?