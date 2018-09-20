Third Trailer for Disney's 'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2'

"Who knew there were so many babies & cats in the world?" Disney has revealed another full-length official trailer for the animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, following the second trailer unveiled in June. Arriving in theaters in only two more months! John C. Reilly returns as the voice of Ralph, the "bad guy" who is really a good guy, from the first Wreck-It Ralph movie released in 2012. This time he follows Vanellope, voiced again by Sarah Silverman, into the internet and there they meet the "netizens", getting in all kinds of trouble and, as the title says, they wind up breaking the internet. The full cast features Taraji P. Henson, Kelly Macdonald, Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore, Alan Tudyk, Jane Lynch, Idina Menzel, Jack McBrayer, Jodi Benson, as well as Gal Gadot. The more we see from this sequel, the better it looks! I'm really impressed by this footage, it seems like a super fun time at the movies.

New trailer (+ intl. poster) for Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, from YouTube:

You can watch the first teaser trailer for Disney's Wreck-It Ralph 2 here, or the other full-length trailer here.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 leaves Litwak's video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way, including a webite entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site BuzzzTube. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is again directed by animation filmmakers Rich Moore (Wreck-It Ralph, Zootopia) & Phil Johnston (co-writer Wreck-It Ralph, Cedar Rapids, co-writer Zootopia). The screenplay is written by Phil Johnston and Pamela Ribon, with Jim Reardon. Disney releases Wreck-It Ralph 2 in theaters everywhere on November 21st this fall, Thanksgiving week. Your thoughts?