Third Trailer for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' Sequel

"Newt - you never met a monster you couldn't love." Warner Bros has released the third & final trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, one last trailer following the teaser and the extended look from Comic-Con this summer. With the film almost finished, this is looking splendid. This epic sequel is once again directed by David Yates, telling the next chapter in the newest J.K. Rowling spin-off series. Eddie Redmayne returns as magizoologist Newt Scamander, and the rest of the cast is back: Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Carmen Ejogo, Zoe Kravitz, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol. Newcomers for this sequel include Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Jessica Williams, Claudia Kim, and Callum Turner, plus Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore. This is quite an epic, impressive final trailer. With all the VFX finally finished, it's looking damn good. I adore the music in this, I'm honestly completely sold.

Third trailer (+ poster) for David Yates' Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, on YouTube:

You can still view the teaser trailer for The Crimes of Grindelwald here, or the full Comic-Con trailer here.

The powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was been captured by MACUSA, with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald's plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is once again directed by English filmmaker David Yates, of the first Fantastic Beasts, plus Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, plus Half-Blood Prince, and both Deathly Hallows. Warner Bros will release Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in theaters everywhere starting on November 16th coming up this fall. Thoughts?