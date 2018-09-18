Third Trailer for Illumination's 'The Grinch' with Benedict Cumberbatch

"You're a mean one…" Universal & Illumination have debuted a third official US trailer for Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, their new animated take on the classic Christmas story about the lovable green grump the Grinch. Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch. The rest of the voice cast still hasn't been revealed yet, since they don't seem to be in this much. "The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl's generous holiday spirit." The exact same classic Dr. Seuss story as we've seen told many times before, but with some funky Illumination flourishes. I'm still not particularly excited about this beyond Cumberbatch as the Grinch, I just hope it turns out okay. The is the best trailer of all of them so far, which makes me a bit more hopeful. Meet the Green one below.

You can still watch the first trailer for Dr. Seuss' The Grinch here, or the other full-length US trailer here.

Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh. Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who—a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer—plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch’s more nefarious one. The Grinch is directed by filmmakers Scott Mosier (veteran producer) & Yarrow Cheney (co-director of Pets), for Illumination Entertainment. The screenplay co-written is by Ken Daurio, Michael LeSieur, Cinco Paul, based on the book. Universal will release The Grinch in theaters everywhere November 9th this fall.