Tiffany Haddish & Tika Sumpter in First Full Trailer for 'Nobody's Fool'

"If a man looks too good to be true - he is!!" Paramount has debuted the first official trailer for Nobody's Fool, the new comedy from filmmaker Tyler Perry, something a bit different than his Madea films in the past. This wacky movie stars two of the most popular actresses - Tiffany Haddish and Tika Sumpter - as sisters. Tanya (Haddish) is finally released from prison and reunites with her sister Danica (Sumpter), who discovers she is in an online relationship with a man that may be "catfishing" her. The full ensemble cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Missi Pyle, Courtney Henggeler, Omari Hardwick, Amber Riley, and Crystal Lee Brown. This looks about is absurd and slightly funny as you might expect from Tyler Perry, not really my cup of tea. Maybe some of you will be into seeing this just because of Haddish? Check this out.

Here's the first official trailer for Tyler Perry's Nobody's Fool, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Trying to get back on her feet after being released from prison, wild child Tanya (Tiffany Haddish) looks to her buttoned-up, by the book sister Danica (Tika Sumpter) to help her get back on track. As these polar opposites collide — with hilarious and sometimes disastrous results — Tanya discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life — including her mysterious boyfriend — may not be what it seems. Nobody's Fool is written and directed by American filmmaker Tyler Perry, director of films including Madea's Family Reunion, Meet the Browns, The Family That Preys,Why Did I Get Married?, For Colored Girls, Good Deeds, The Single Moms Club, all the Madea films, and Acrimony previously. Paramount releases Perry's Nobody's Fool in theaters starting on November 2nd late this fall. First impression? Who wants to watch?