Timothée Chalamet in Trailer for 'Hot Summer Nights' Set in Cape Cod

"This is going to be more money than either of us have ever seen." A24 has unveiled an official trailer for an indie romantic drama titled Hot Summer Nights, the feature directorial debut of Elijah Bynum. This played at the SXSW Film Festival last year and at a few other fests, and stars the Oscar-nominated, young actor Timothée Chalamet in another sultry role. Chalamet stars this intense, sweltering coming-of-age, alongside Maika Monroe, playing a boy who has one eventful summer on Cape Cod. Also starring Alex Roe, William Fichtner, Thomas Jane, Emory Cohen, Maia Mitchell, and Jack Kesy. This actually looks quite solid, seems like there's a lot going on in this sea-side town - lots of drugs and sex and parties. And it shows how talented Chalamet is again, with what looks like a very convincing lead role. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Elijah Bynum's Hot Summer Nights, direct from YouTube:

Set in Cape Cod over one scorching summer, Hot Summer Nights follows Daniel (Timothée Chalamet), a shy out-of-towner who gets in over his head flipping weed with the neighborhood rebel (Alex Roe) while pursuing his new business partner's enigmatic sister (Maika Monroe). With a hurricane looming in the wings, tensions rise against a backdrop of drive-ins, arcades, and crashed parties as the stakes (and temperatures) grow ever higher. Hot Summer Nights is both written and directed by newcomer Elijah Bynum, making his feature directorial debut with this film. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year, and played at the Phoenix, Nantucket, and Boston Independent Film Festivals last year. A24 will release Bynum's Hot Summer Night in select theaters starting on July 27th this summer. Who's interested?