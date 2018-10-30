Tobin Bell & Joaquín Cosio in Sales Trailer for Horror Film 'Belzebuth'

"The Pope himself asked us to look into cases…" Raven Banner has released an official promo trailer for the indie horror film Belzebuth, the latest film from Mexican director Emilio Portes (Meet the Head of Juan Pérez, Pastorela). Set on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, the film is about a Detective investigating the deaths of young children at the border. What seems like a clear case becomes much more intense when a priest of the Vatican appears with another point of view. Tobin Bell (from the Saw series) plays that priest, sporting a pretty gnarly beard along with markings all over his body. Belzebuth also stars Joaquín Cosio, Aida López, Tate Ellington, Giovanna Zacarías, Norma Angélica, Jose Sefami, Yunuen Pardo. This is a freaky trailer and it does a good job of selling this, but I want to see more of what's really going on.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ poster) for Emilio Portes' Belzebuth, direct from B-D's YouTube:

Set on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, the film follows special agent Emanuel Ritter (Joaquín Cosio) as he leads a police investigation into a series of mysterious deaths involving young children at the border of Mexico and U.S.A. The case takes a supernatural turn when a priest (Tobin Bell) from the Vatican links the ancient demon Belzebuth to the murders. Belzebuth is directed by Mexican filmmaker Emilio Portes, director of the films Meet the Head of Juan Pérez, Pastorela, and The Popcorn Chronicles previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Luis Carlos Fuentes and Emilio Portes. This premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year, and also played at the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival this year. The film is still trying to find distribution, no official release dates are set yet. Stay tuned. Who's interested already?