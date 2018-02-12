Toni Collette & Harvey Keitel in Trailer for Parisian Comedy 'Madame'

"It's like a slow motion car crash…" Blue Fox Entertainment has debuted an official US trailer for the indie comedy Madame, set in Paris, starring two great actors - Toni Collette and Harvey Keitel. Collette & Keitel play a wealthy and well-connected American couple who just moved into a big house in Paris. They host a fancy dinner party with other upper class guests, but to even out the number of those at the table, they recruit their "loyal maid" Maria to disguise as a "Spanish noble woman" but she falls for one of their other guests and everything gets a little wacky after that. The full cast includes Rossy de Palma, Michael Smiley, Tom Hughes, Violaine Gillibert, Stanislas Merhar, and Sue Cann. This looks totally kooky and entertaining, almost like a French mix between Dinner for Schmucks and Beatriz at Dinner (with Salma Hayek). Seems like it'll be fun to watch, especially because Collette & Keitel are so damn talented. See below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Amanda Sthers' Madame, direct from YouTube:

Anne and Bob, a well-to-do American couple, have just moved to a beautiful manor house in romantic Paris. To impress their sophisticated friends, they decide to host a lavish dinner party, but must disguise their maid as a noblewoman to even out the number of guests. When the maid runs off with a wealthy guest, Anne chases her around Paris to thwart the joyous and unexpected love affair. Madame is directed by French filmmaker Amanda Sthers, making her second feature film after Je vais te manquer previously. The screenplay is written by Amanda Sthers and Matthew Robbins, from a story by Sthers. This premiered at the Sydney Film Festival last year, and opened in France in November. Blue Fox Ent. will release Sthers' Madame in select theaters + on VOD starting March 23rd, 2018 coming up. Who's interested in this one?