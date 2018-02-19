MOVIE TRAILERS

Toni Collette & Matthew Goode in First Trailer for Indie 'Birthmarked'

by
February 19, 2018
Source: YouTube

Birthmarked Trailer

"You can't raise kids like caged animals!" Vertical Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Birthmarked, about the trials and tribulations and craziness of parenting. From Canadian director Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais, this stars Toni Collette and Matthew Goode as two scientists who decided to give up their work and become parents (for research). The main concept is that, being scientists, they set out to raise three genetically different children into becoming a genius, an artist and a pacifist. But years later, they realize that despite their best efforts, their children are simply "average" and really nothing special. The cast includes Michael Smiley, Suzanne Clement, Fionnula Flanagan, Jordan Poole, Megan O'Kelly, and Anton Gillis-Adelman. This looks a bit awkward and amusing, worth checking out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais' Birthmarked, direct from YouTube:

Birthmarked Poster

Two respected scientists (Toni Collette and Matthew Goode) decide to quit their jobs for their biggest experiment to date – parenthood! Raising three very different children, they seek to prove that everyone has the same potential to become anything they choose. Birthmarked is directed by Canadian filmmaker Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais, his second feature after the film Whitewash previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Marc Tulin, from a story created by Marc Tulin and Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais. This first premiered at film festivals last year. Vertical Entertainment will release Birthmarked in select theaters starting March 30th, 2018 coming up this spring. Anyone interested in seeing this film?

