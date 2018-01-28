MOVIE TRAILERS

Trailer for Action Thriller 'Mohawk' Starring a Badass Mohawk Warrior

January 28, 2018
"There's something in these woods!" Dark Sky Films has debuted an official trailer for indie action thriller Mohawk, which premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year. From director Ted Geoghegan, the is about a badass, young Mohawk warrior who wages a one-woman war against bloodthirsty soldiers. Starring Canadian actress Kaniehtiio "Tiio" Horn (seen on Netflix's "Hemlock Grove") as Oak, who was raised on the Kahnawake Mohawk reserve in Quebec with her mother, Kahn-Tineta Horn, a Mohawk political activist who was once a '60s fashion model. Set late in the War of 1812, Oak and her two lovers battle a squad of American soldiers hell-bent on revenge after one of her tribe sets. Also starring Eamon Farren, Justin Rain, Ezra Buzzington, Noah Segan, Ian Colletti, Robert Longstreet, and Sheri Foster. This does look cool, though I'm not sure if the action is going to be great, this trailer doesn't have much. Take a look.

After one of her tribe sets an American camp ablaze, a young Mohawk warrior finds herself pursued by a contingent of military renegades set on revenge. Fleeing deep into the woods they call home, Oak and Calvin, along with their British companion Joshua, must now fight back against the bloodthirsty Colonel Holt and his soldiers -- using every resource both real and supernatural that the winding forest can offer. Mohawk is directed by American producer and filmmaker Ted Geoghegan (follow him @tedgeoghegan), director of the film We Are Still Here previously. The screenplay is co-written by Ted Geoghegan and Grady Hendrix. This first premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal last year. Dark Sky Films will open Geoghegan's Mohawk in select theaters + on VOD starting March 2nd, 2018. How badass does that look?

