Trailer for 'Boom for Real' About Jean-Michel Basquiat as a Teenager

"His work was a texture of the city around him." "He was into letting art be itself…" Magnolia Pictures has released an official trailer for a documentary titled Boom for Real, made by director Sara Driver; in full it's: Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat. That title pretty much explains it all - this is a look at famed artist Jean-Michel Basquiat's teenage years, living in New York City, when he shaped his vision before becoming big. Early on, he was known as the street artist "SAMO" (as this trailer explains nicely) living in a tough time in NYC in the 70's and 80's, before becoming the world-famous artist he is known as today, known now by his own original name: Jean-Michel Basquiat. This looks very good, and I think I'm especially fascinated because it has such a specific focus on an artist's early years and what influenced/shaped him into the person he would become. I like this more than showing his entire life story.

Trailer for the doc Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat, on YouTube:

Follows Basquiat's life pre-fame and how New York City, the times, the people and the movements surrounding him formed the artist he became. Using never-before-seen works, writings and photographs, director Sara Driver, who was part of the New York arts scene herself, worked closely and collaboratively with friends and other artists who emerged from that period: Jim Jarmusch, James Nares, Fab Five Freddy, Glenn O’Brien, Kenny Scharf, Lee Quinones, Patricia Field, Luc Sante and many others. Drawing upon their memories and anecdotes, the film also uses period film footage, music and images to visually re-recreate the era, drawing a portrait of Jean-Michel and Downtown New York City -pre AIDS, President Reagan, the real estate and art booms – before anyone was motivated by money and ambition. The definition of fame, success and power were very different than today – to be a penniless but published poet was the height of success, until everything changed in the early 1980s. This is New York City's story before that change. Boom for Real is directed by American filmmaker Sara Driver, who made a few feature films (You Are Not I, Sleepwalk, When Pigs Fly) but this is her first documentary. It premiered at the Toronto & New York Film Festivals last year. Magnolia will release Boom for Real in select theaters starting May 11th.