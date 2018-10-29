Trailer for B&W Western 'The Divide' Starring & Directed by Perry King

"Don't you go in there, that's not safe in there. There's ghosts in that barn…" Arya has unveiled an official trailer for an indie black & white western drama titled The Divide, which is hitting select US theaters next month. The Divide is the first feature film directed by veteran American actor Perry King, best known for his role in the 1980s television series "Riptide", on which he played detective Cody Allen. This time, he stars as an aging rancher with failing memory trying to keep from losing his mind & the farm. "Internal struggles, the realities of an unforgiving landscape, and the need to reconcile a long-ago tragedy collide to create the backdrop for this classic American Western." Along with Perry King, the cast of The Divide includes Sara Arrington, Bryan Kaplan, Levi Kreis, Luke Colombero, and Jack McGuinness. This looks like one of those strange lost-in-time, super melodramatic films that only a few die-hard film nerds will really enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Perry King's The Divide, direct from Arya's YouTube:

Set in drought-plagued Northern California in 1976, The Divide chronicles the story of Sam Kincaid (Perry King), an aging rancher with failing memory, his estranged & independent-minded daughter Sarah (Sara Arrington), and Luke (Bryan Kaplan), a young ranch hand who finds himself in the midst of a family in crisis. Sam suffers from Alzheimer's at a time when little was known of the disease. Now it is a story that touches almost every family. Internal struggles, the realities of an unforgiving landscape, and the need to reconcile a long-ago tragedy collide to create the backdrop for this classic American Western. The Divide is directed by veteran American actor / filmmaker Perry King, making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Jana F. Brown. Arya Entertainment will release King's The Divide in select theaters + on VOD starting November 9th this fall. For more info, visit the official website. Anyone?