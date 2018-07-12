Trailer for Camping Comedy 'The Package' Directed by Jake Szymanski

"I was just supposed to be camping!" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an indie comedy titled The Package, the latest from Funny or Die filmmaker Jake Szymanski (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates). The wacky, stupid comedy is about a group of teenage friends who go on a spring break camping trip, but an accident causes them to change their plans in hopes of saving their friend. Yeah, it's dumb and made for teenagers to get drunk and laugh at. The full cast for this includes Daniel Doheny, Geraldine Viswanathan, Sadie Calvano, Luke Spencer Roberts, Eduardo Franco, Michael Eklund, Gary Jones, Alexander Calvert, Sugar Lyn Beard, and Blake Anderson. These kind of dumb comedies are not for me, way too goofy and stupid and just not funny. But if you're into this kind of humor, then have fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jake Szymanski's The Package, direct from YouTube:

When four teens go on a spring break camping trip, an unfortunate accident sets off a race against time to save their friend's most prized possession. The Package is directed by filmmaker Jake Szymanski, a former assistant director and also the director of Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates previously, after making numerous Funny or Die shorts for the website. The screenplay is written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Netflix will release Szymanski's The Package streaming exclusively starting on August 10th later this summer. Anyone interested in seeing this movie?