Trailer for 'City of Joy' Documentary About a Congo Leadership Center

"We have to tell the truth about what has happened to us." Netflix has debuted a new trailer for an indie documentary titled City of Joy, which will be available for streaming starting in September. In 2011, the "City of Joy" opened its doors in Eastern Congo with the goal of building a peaceful and transformational community for women survivors of violence. The film follows the first class of students at this remarkable leadership center in a place often referred to as "the worst place in the world to be a woman." These women have been through unspeakable violence spurred on by a 20 year war driven by colonialism and greed. They band together with the three founders of this center: Dr. Denis Mukwege, radical playwright and activist Eve Ensler ("The Vagina Monolgoues") and human rights activist, Christine Schuler-Deschryver, to find a way to create meaning in their lives even when all that was meaningful to them has been stripped away. See below.

Here's the official trailer for Madeleine Gavin's documentary City of Joy, from Netflix's YouTube:

"There is a life after all we survived." The documentary City of Joy follows the unlikely friendship that develops between Congolese doctor Dr. Denis Mukwege (2016 Nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize), The Vagina Monologues playwright Eve Ensler, and a charismatic Congolese human rights activist who join forces to create a safe haven for women survivors in the middle of violence-torn Eastern Congo. City of Joy is directed by American filmmaker Madeleine Gavin, an experienced editor for feature films, making her second documentary after also directing What I Want My Words to Do to You: Voices from Inside a Women's Maximum Security Prison previously. This first premiered at DOC NYC back in 2016, and it also played at the Raindance, Mill Valley, and Tallgrass Film Festivals last year. Netflix will release Gavin's City of Joy streaming exclusively starting September 7th coming up next month. Interested in watching this?