Trailer for Coen Bros' Western Anthology 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'

"Things have a way of escalatin' out here in the West." Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for the latest Coen Brothers feature, a western anthology film titled The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, featuring six tales about the American frontier. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival to mostly positive reviews. I saw this film in Venice and loved it, saying in my review that it's "thoroughly amusing and compelling to watch; none of the six stories is any worse than any other, they're all top notch." The film's huge ensemble cast includes Tyne Daly, James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Heck, Grainger Hines, Zoe Kazan, Harry Melling, Liam Neeson, Jonjo O'Neill, Chelcie Ross, Saul Rubinek, Tom Waits, Clancy Brown, Jefferson Mays, Stephen Root, and Willie Watson. Along with Tim Blake Nelson playing the titular musician/gunslinger Buster Scruggs. I can't wait until this is available for everyone to fully enjoy.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for the Coen Brothers' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, from YouTube:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-part Western anthology film, a series of tales about the American frontier told through the unique and incomparable voice of Joel and Ethan Coen. Each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is both written and directed by iconic American filmmakers Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, of the films Hail, Caesar!, Inside Llewyn Davis, True Grit, A Serious Man, Burn After Reading, No Country for Old Men, O Brother Where Art Thou?, The Big Lebowski, Fargo, Barton Fink and Miller's Crossing previously. The film first premiered at the Venice Film Festival this fall (read our review). Netflix will release the Coens' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs in select US theaters + streaming starting on November 16th later this fall. First impression? Who's ready to see this?