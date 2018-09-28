MOVIE TRAILERS

Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly in Fun First Trailer for 'Holmes & Watson'

by
September 28, 2018
Source: YouTube

Holmes and Watson Trailer

"His methods are ingenious. He's a master of disguise. And his mind is brilliant." Sony Pictures has finally debuted the first trailer for the comedy titled Holmes & Watson, reuniting the original "Step Brothers" - Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly - in a new comedy from another time. Ferrell plays Sherlock Holmes, and Reilly plays Dr. Watson. We can definitely say you've never seen a Sherlock Holmes movie like this before. It looks as ridiculous as it sounds, especially with these two making a mess of, well, everything. The full cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Rebecca Hall, Lauren Lapkus, Noah Jupe, Hugh Laurie as Mycroft, Pam Ferris, Bella Ramsey, Rob Brydon, Kieran O'Brien, Bronson Webb, and Jordan Long; with Ralph Fiennes as Moriarty. This looks totally kooky and absurd, and a bit too dumb for my tastes. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Etan Cohen's Holmes and Watson, direct from YouTube:

Holmes and Watson Movie

Holmes and Watson Poster

A humorous new take on Arthur Conan Doyle's classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson bumbling around vintage London. Holmes and Watson is directed by Israeli-American writer-filmmaker Etan Cohen, who has only directed the movie Get Hard previously; but also wrote the scripts for Idiocracy, Tropic Thunder, and Men in Black 3. The screenplay is also written by Etan Cohen, based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's characters. Sony will release Cohen's Holmes and Watson in theaters everywhere starting on December 21st later this fall, just in time for Christmas. First impression? How does this look?

