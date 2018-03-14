Trailer for Demon Hunter Movie 'Corbin Nash' Starring Dean S. Jagger

"Sometimes you gotta do a little bad for the greater good." Gravitas has debuted an official trailer for a new neo-noir demon hunter movie titled Corbin Nash, made by director Ben Jagger, starring his brother Dean S. Jagger as Corbin Nash. He plays a rogue police detective in search of his parents' killer who's murdered and reborn the ultimate hunter. The full cast includes Corey Feldman, Malcolm McDowell, Rutger Hauer, Bruce Davison, Richard Wagner, Fernanda Romero, Elizabeth Greer, Patrick Brennan, Chris Pardal, and Thomas Q. Jones. There's all kinds of vampires and drag queens and other "demons" in this, though it looks odd. At least the score is cool. Give it a look if you're curious, but don't expect much.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Ben Jagger's Corbin Nash, in high def on Apple:

"Darkness will know his name." Searching a world of darkness for a truth he was never ready for, a rogue detective (Dean S. Jagger, Game of Thrones) is murdered only to be reborn the ultimate killer. Embracing his destiny, vowing vengeance on all that destroyed his family; he is Corbin Nash, Demon Hunter. Corbin Nash is directed by English filmmaker Ben Jagger (follow him @BenJagger5), director of the film The Paddy Lincoln Gang previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Ben Jagger, Dean S. Jagger, and Christopher P. Taylor. This hasn't premiered at any big festivals. Gravitas Ventures will release Jagger's Corbin Nash in select theaters + on VOD starting April 20th this spring. Anyone want to see this?