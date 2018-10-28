Trailer for Doc 'We the People' Questioning Global Politics & Economics

"We do not have scarcity, we have selfishness." Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for a documentary titled simply We the People, made by French filmmaker Emmanuel Itier, examining and questioning global politics and economics. This hasn't played at many festivals, but it's getting a full VOD release next month, for anyone interested in watching. The film is described as a "worldwide exploration" of politics and economics, with the aim of inspiring us to reach towards a better world. "At the end if we create caring economies and politics maybe we can build a sustainable planet full of Peace, Justice and Love for everybody." This is more of a discussion doc with a lot of talking heads, including notable intellectuals like Robert Reich, Deepak Chopra, Sharon Stone, Michael Beckwith, and more. We must keep striving for peace.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Emmanuel Itier's documentary We the People, from YouTube:

We the People is a worldwide exploration of the notions of Politics and Economics with the likes of Robert Reich, Deepak Chopra, Sharon Stone, Michael Beckwith, Nobel Peace Laureates Mairead Maguire and Tawakkol Karman, Vandana Shiva, Mark Wahlberg, and many others. If we cultivate caring economies and politics maybe we can build a sustainable planet full of peace, justice and love for everybody. We the People is made by French filmmaker Emmanuel Itier, of the feature films The Midnight Hour and Attila; as well as director of the documentaries The Invocation, Femme, Shamanic Trekker, The Cure, and Healers Without Borders previously. This premiered at the Garifuna Film Festival earlier this year. Freestyle DM will release Itier's We the People direct-to-VOD starting November 2nd coming up next month. Thoughts?