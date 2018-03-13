Trailer for Documentary 'A Suitable Girl' About Young Women in India

"Things happen like this only in girls' lives, so…" A very lovely official trailer has debuted for an emotional documentary titled A Suitable Girl, which won the Albert Maysles Best New Documentary Director Award at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival last year. The film is premiering on VOD later this month, and it looks like a very important look at the traditions in India clashing with contemporary society and desires for freedom. A Suitable Girl follows three young women in India struggling to maintain their identities and follow their dreams amid intense pressure to get married. The film examines these three women's complex relationship with marriage, family, and society. This looks like a tremendous documentary that examines a controversial cultural aspect of India that is not often discussed in this way. Looking forward to catching this doc myself.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Sarita Khurana & Smriti Mundhra's doc A Suitable Girl, from YouTube:

A Suitable Girl follows three young women in India struggling to maintain their identities and follow their dreams amid intense pressure to get married. Ritu, Dipti and Amrita represent the new India. Educated, financially stable and raised with a mix of traditional and contemporary values in the urban cities of Mumbai and New Delhi, they have access to the world in ways their mothers did not. Yet their lives take a dramatic turn when the pressure to settle down and get married hits. Career aspirations become secondary to the pursuit of a husband, and the women struggle with the prospect of leaving their homes and families to become part of another. A Suitable Girl is co-directed by filmmakers Sarita Khurana & Smriti Mundhra, both making their feature directorial debut. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, where it won the Albert Maysles Best New Documentary Director Award. Khurana & Mundhra's A Suitable Girl will be released direct-to-VOD (on Amazon) starting March 30th later this month. Curious?