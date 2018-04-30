Trailer for 'Evil Genius' Doc on 'America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist'

"2:28 PM. August 28, 2003. A man walks into a bank with a bomb locked around his neck. This is a true story." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a new documentary series titled Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist, available in just a few weeks. This four-part series is another in Netflix's growing documentary line-up, from the same producers behind Wild Wild Country. And since I totally loved that series, I'm featuring this anyway since it's basically just a four-hour documentary split up into four episodes. Evil Genius tells the extraordinary story of the "pizza bomber heist" and the FBI's investigation into a bizarre collection of suspects. It only gets weirder, proving there is "more to the conspiracy and murders than was ever thought." This looks crazy twisted and baffling, indeed. Check it out.

Trailer for Netflix's Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist, on YT:

In 2003 in Erie, Pennsylvania, a robbery gone wrong and a terrifying public murder capture the nation's attention, and a bizarre collection of Midwestern hoarders, outcasts, and lawbreakers play cat-and-mouse with the FBI. Eventually, a middle-aged mastermind named Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong -- once a town beauty, now a woman grappling with mental illness -- is arrested. But 15 years later, Evil Genius proves there's more to the conspiracy and murders than was ever thought. Evil Genius: The True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist is co-directed by filmmakers Trey Borzillieri (Hunting Hitler, The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer) & Barbara Schroeder (Talhotblond). Netflix debuts Borzillieri & Schroeder's Evil Genius doc series streaming exclusively starting on May 11th coming up soon. Who wants to see this?