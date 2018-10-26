Trailer for Funky, Flying Carpet, Danish Animation Film 'Up and Away'

"Catch those kids!" The Orchard has debuted an official US trailer for an animated film from Denmark titled Up and Away, based on the Danish novel "Hodja fra Pjort". The film is about a boy named Hodja from the town of Pjort, who borrows a flying carpet to see the world. In return he has to find and return "diamond" to her grandfather. Of course, the "all-eating" Sultan wants to get his hands on Hodja's flying carpet. I'm not really sure why this is a Danish movie, as it's basically the classic Middle Eastern magic carpet story retold once again. The English language voice cast of Up and Away includes Eoin McCormick, Lucy Carolan, Marcus Lamb, Dermot Magennis, Doireann Ni Chorragain, Gary Cooke, Paul Tylak, and Susie Power. This really seems like an Aladdin ripoff, but perhaps that's the whole point - rehash the same story.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Karsten Kiilerich's Up and Away, direct from YouTube:

A village boy named Hodja (Thure Lindhardt) from Pjort seeking adventure borrows a flying carpet and sets out to travel the world with his faithful goat. Along the way he manages to overcome his fears, defeat his enemies, and return home with an unexpected bonus. Up and Away is directed by Danish animation filmmaker Karsten Kiilerich, director of the films The Ugly Duckling and Me!, Albert, and The Little Vampire 3D previously, and a few other animated TV shows. The screenplay is written by Karsten Kiilerich, with extra dialogue by Vicki Berlin; based on Ole Lund Kirkegaard's novel "Hodja fra Pjort". The Orchard will release Kiilerich's Up and Away direct-to-VOD starting November 6th this fall. Who wants to watch?