Trailer for Gross Horror Film 'The Farm' Directed by Hans Stjernswärd

"In this place, you are the main dish." First there was Human Centipede, now there is The Farm. Although some reviews say this is much more like the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre. From writer/director Hans Stjernswärd, The Farm is a horrifying horror film about a young couple, played by Nora Yessayan and Alec Gaylord, who get kidnapped and treated like farm animals after stopping at a roadside diner to eat meat. The full cast also includes Ken Volok, Rob Tisdale, and Kelly Mis. This looks and sounds about as disgusting as they come, and the footage looks seriously off-putting. Even the reviews aren't great either. I don't know how this kind of gross stuff gets made, but it does, and it'll be released next month. Bon appetit.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Hans Stjernswärd's The Farm, direct from YouTube:

While on a road trip, a young couple (Nora Yessayan & Alec Gaylord) takes a wrong turn on a highway and decides to stop at a diner for a meal. Little do they know that their choice of a simple hamburger will have such horrible consequences. Their journey soon becomes a harrowing story of survival and escape as they are kidnapped by local farmers with nefarious intentions… On their farm, humans are the main dish. The Farm is both written and directed by newcomer filmmaker Hans Stjernswärd, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This first premiered at the Overlook Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Absurde Seance in France. Red Hound Films will release Stjernswärd's The Farm in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 16th. For more, visit their website. Anyone?