Trailer for Hawaii-Set Love Story 'Running for Grace' with Ryan Potter

"I saw the way you were looking at her…" Blue Fox Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for the indie romantic drama Running for Grace, the latest film from David L. Cunningham (Beyond Paradise, To End All Wars, After). Set on Hawaii in the 1920s, the film tells the story of a young mixed-race boy "who transcends the boundaries of race and class in pursuit of a forbidden love". It's a "timeless tale that takes place against the backdrop of the segregated coffee fields in 1920's Hawaii". The film has previously gone under the title Jo, the Medicine Runner but is now being released as Running for Grace. Ryan Potter stars as Jo, and Olivia Ritchie plays his love interest Grace; the rest of the cast includes Matt Dillon, Jim Caviezel, Juliet Mills, and Nick Boraine. This looks charming, but not particularly good unfortunately.

Here's the first official trailer for David L. Cunningham's Running for Grace, direct from YouTube:

In Running for Grace, an orphan boy of mixed race finds family with the newly arrived white village doctor in Hawaii. The boy (Ryan Potter) can run like the wind, and begins bringing Doc's medicine to coffee pickers throughout the mountainous region. On an errand, the medicine runner meets the daughter (Olivia Ritchie) of the plantation owner and a forbidden, young love blossoms like the white "Kona Snow" of the surrounding coffee trees. Running for Grace is directed by Switzerland-born filmmaker David L. Cunningham, director of the films Baja 1000, Beyond Paradise, To End All Wars, After, and The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising previously. The screenplay is written by David L. Cunningham and Christian Parkes. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise as far as we've heard. Blue Fox Entertainment will release Cunningham's Running for Grace in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 17th next month.