Trailer for HBO Documentary 'I Am Evidence' About Untested Rape Kits

February 27, 2018
"Never opened, never tested." HBO has debuted a full trailer for the documentary I Am Evidence, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year and also played at AFI Docs, and the Nantucket, Traverse City, Hamptons, and St. Louis Film Festivals. This powerful documentary is an important investigation into the way sexual assault cases are handled by police departments in America. Many brave women across the country tell stories of unthinkable experiences with rape who report, press charges, and go through rape kits thinking that their rapists will be caught and punished. Unfortunately we learn that there is a shocking number of untested rape kits in the US today. Hundreds of thousands of kits containing potentially crucial DNA evidence sit abandoned in police evidence storage rooms. Hopefully this doc might make a difference.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Trish Adlesic & Geeta Gandbhir's doc I Am Evidence, from YouTube:

Trish Adlesic & Geeta Gandbhir's documentary I Am Evidence exposes the alarming number of untested rape kits in the United States through a character–driven narrative, bringing much needed attention to the disturbing pattern of how the criminal justice system has historically treated sexual assault survivors. I Am Evidence is co-directed by filmmakers Trish Adlesic (Oscar nominee for Best Documentary for Gasland) & Geeta Gandbhir (Primetime Emmy award winner for By the People: The Election of Barack Obama and When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts). It's produced by Mariska Hargitay. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. HBO will release Adlesic & Gandbhir's doc I Am Evidence exclusively starting April 16th this spring. For more info and to make a difference, visit the official website.

