Trailer for Hip-Hop Biopic 'Roxanne Roxanne' About the NYC Musician

"Listen, I know the streets are calling, but you must find a way to rise above it." Netflix has released an official trailer for a new biopic film titled Roxanne Roxanne, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017. Roxanne Roxanne tells the true story of New York rapper and musician "Roxanne Shanté" Gooden, who at only the age of 14 became one of the first female MCs in the rap world. Newcomer Chante Adams plays Roxanne Shante, and the full cast includes Nia Long, Mahershala Ali, Elvis Nolasco, Kevin Phillips, Shenell Edmonds, and Adam Horovitz. This seems like a great follow-up and the East Coast answer to the film Straight Outta Compton, telling a very different story of a badass young MC from Queens. I don't remember hearing much about this at Sundance, but it seems like it's worth a watch anyway.

Here's the official trailer for Michael Larnell's Roxanne Roxanne, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Life is a battle. In the early 1980s, the most feared battle MC in Queens, New York, was a fierce teenage girl with the weight of the world on her shoulders. At only the age of 14, Lolita "Roxanne Shanté" Gooden (fierce newcomer Chante Adams) was well on her way to becoming a hip-hop legend as she hustled to provide for her family while defending herself from the dangers of the streets of the Queensbridge Projects in NYC. Roxanne Roxanne is directed by American filmmaker Michael Larnell, of the film Cronies and a few shorts previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017. Netflix will finally release Larnell's Roxanne Roxanne streaming exclusively starting on March 23rd this spring. Anyone interested?