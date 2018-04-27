Trailer for Horror 'Feral' About a Group Trying to Survive in the Woods

"You don't understand what's coming… you have no idea." IFC Midnight has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Feral, from horror director Mark Young. The film is about a group of students who fight to survive a weekend in the woods when they suddenly start falling prey to a horrifying virus that turns them into rabid, rampaging cannibal-zombies. The script for this film is co-written by Adam Frazier, who also writes reviews for the site. Feral stars Scout Taylor-Compton, Olivia Luccardi, Lew Temple, Renee Olstead, Brock Kelly, Landry Allbright and George Finn. This looks freaky and cool, almost like a fun mashup between Evil Dead and It Comes at Night and a few other forest horror films. Watch out.

Here's the new official trailer (+ posters) for Mark Young's Feral, direct from YouTube:

Your best friend has just been infected with a horrifying virus that will soon turn her into a rabid, rampaging cannibal-zombie. Do you: a) try to save her? or b) kill her before she kills you? That’s the nightmarish scenario six students find themselves facing when their celebratory camping trip goes terrifyingly wrong. One by one, each falls victim to the "feral" disease, until only Alice (Compton) and Jules (Luccardi)—two girlfriends testing the waters of their new relationship—are left standing, armed with a shotgun and holed up in a remote cabin. They’ve got a hell of a fight before them if they hope to survive… Feral is directed by American indie filmmaker Mark Young, director of the films Phreaker, Southern Gothic, Tooth and Nail, The Killing Jar, and Concrete Burn previously. The screenplay is written by Mark Young and Adam Frazier. This first premiered at the Charlotte Film Festival last year. IFC Midnight will open Feral in select theaters + on VOD starting May 25th next month. Who's interested in seeing this?