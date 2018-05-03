Trailer for Iraq War Film 'The Yellow Birds' with Ehrenreich & Sheridan

"Promise me you'll take care of him over there." Saban Films has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie war drama titled The Yellow Birds, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year (not this year). This is the second film from director Alexandre Moors, who last made the acclaimed Blue Caprice. The film follows Brandon Bartle, played by Alden Ehrenreich, and the difficulties he faces in keeping his humanity, his urge to survive and his friend Murph, played by Tye Sheridan, alive during the war in Iraq, as well as his life and struggles with his memories of the war after he comes back to Virginia. The cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Toni Collette, Jason Patric, Jack Huston, Lee Tergesen, and Robert Pralgo. Yet another one of these Iraq war films about how bad it is. This looks intense and very emotional.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alexandre Moors' The Yellow Birds, direct from YouTube:

Against the explosive backdrop of the Iraq War, young soldiers Brandon Bartle (Alden Ehrenreich) and Daniel Murphy (Tye Sheridan) forge a deep bond of friendship. When tragedy strikes the platoon, one soldier must return home to face the hard truth behind the incident, and help a grieving mother (Jennifer Aniston) find peace. With a compelling mix of battle action and poignant drama, The Yellow Birds is an unforgettable movie whose power resonates long after the final frame. The Yellow Birds is directed by up-and-coming French filmmaker Alexandre Moors, his second feature film after the highly acclaimed Blue Caprice previously. The screenplay is written by David Lowery & R.F.I. Porto, based on the novel by Kevin Powers published in 2012. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, and played at a few other festivals. Saban Films will open The Yellow Birds in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 15th.