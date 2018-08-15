Trailer for 'Living in the Future's Past' Doc Presented by Jeff Bridges

"Yeah, that's a metaphor for tuning in to what's already here." A stunning official trailer has debuted for a documentary film titled Living in the Future's Past, made by filmmaker Susan Kucera (For the Love of Tango), who partners with Jeff Bridges (who produced and features in the film), to ask: "What kind of future to we want to live in?" This doc is actually a beautifully photographed 4K "tour de force of original thinking on who we are and the life challenges we face." Sounds like a film that will massage your mind. The doc "upends our way of thinking and provides original insights into our subconscious motivations, the unintended consequences, and how our fundamental nature influences our future as Humankind." It will be showing only one night on the big screen, then available on VOD after that. This is a gorgeous trailer, I love the juxtaposition of all the footage and the kind of thoughts it already inspires. I really do want to see this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Susan Kucera's doc Living in the Future's Past, from YouTube:

Living in the Future's Past is a beautifully photographed tour de force produced and presented by Academy Award Winner Jeff Bridges, who explores who we are, where we come from, how we think and why we do the things we do. Bridges shares the screen with profound thinkers, scientists, and a dazzling array of the Earth's creatures to reveal profound concepts about ourselves and our future in ways that have never been presented quite like this on film before. Living in the Future's Past is directed by award-winning filmmaker Susan Kucera, director of the documentaries Trading on Thin Air, Breath of Life, and For the Love of Tango previously. Living in the Future's Past will show on the big screen for only one night, nationwide on Tuesday, October 9th (with additional screenings in select locations) - check for theater listings here. The limited release will include an on-screen discussion and commentary with Bridges and the film's collaborators - only to be seen in cinemas. For more info, visit the film's official website. Who's in?