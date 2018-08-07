Trailer for Netflix Short Doc 'Zion' About a Wrestler Without Any Legs

"He thought he failed. But he was one of the biggest successes I've ever had." Netflix has unveiled a trailer for a short film titled Zion, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also won Best Documentary Short at the Atlanta Film Festival, and the "Special Recognition" Audience Award at the Aspen Shortsfest Festival this year. Zion is a portrait of Zion Clark, a young wrestler who was born without legs and grew up in foster care. Wrestling is his passion and was the only constant thing in his childhood. It's not often we feature trailers for short films, but considering this is an award-winning short debuting on Netflix, this is certainly worth highlighting anyway. This looks like a short we all should watch once it's out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Floyd Russ' Zion, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Zion is a gripping portrait of Zion Clark, a young wrestler born without legs who grew up in foster care. Clark began wrestling in second grade against his able-bodied peers. The physical challenge became a therapeutic outlet and gave him a sense of family. Moving from foster home to foster home, wrestling became the only constant thing in his childhood. Zion is directed by American-German filmmaker Floyd Russ, of a number of other short films in addition to this. He has yet to make his feature directional debut. The short first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Netflix will release Floyd Russ' Zion streaming exclusively starting on August 10th this month. Looks like this is worth your time to watch.