Trailer for Netflix's Animated 'White Fang' About an Alaskan Wolf Dog

"He's got more teeth than brains." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for the animated White Fang, an updated take on the classic Jack London novel. This "animated feature film is a touching, adventure-filled tale about the life of White Fang, a wolf dog who's life unfolds from being a puppy in the wild to dog-fighting in Fort Yukon." The film is made by a Spanish-Luxembourgish filmmaker and it originally comes from an animation company in France, which is why the original release title is Croc-Blanc. This US release from Netflix features an English-speaking voice cast with Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Paul Giamatti, and Eddie Spears. And it's already available now to stream if you want to watch it. The watercolor-esque animation style for this works well for animals, but it makes the humans look so jagged. Still might be good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alexandre Espigares' White Fang, direct from YouTube:

An updated reimagining of Jack London's classic novel, this thrilling tale of kindness, survival and the twin majesties of the animal kingdom and mankind traces the loving and magnificent hero White Fang, whose intense curiosity leads him on the adventure of a lifetime. White Fang follows the story of a boy who befriends a half breed wolf as he searches for his father, who has mysteriously gone missing during the Gold Rush. White Fang, also known as Croc-Blanc in French, is directed by Spanish-Luxembourgish filmmaker Alexandre Espigares, a veteran animator making his feature directorial debut after also winning an Oscar for directing the animated short film Mr. Hublot previously. The screenplay is written by Serge Frydman, Philippe Lioret, Dominique Monfery; adapted from Jack London's classic novel White Fang first published in 1906. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Netflix has already released White Fang streaming exclusively on July 6th this month. It's being released separately worldwide. Cool?