Trailer for Norwegian Resistance Fighter Survival Film 'The 12th Man'

"The last thing they need is that we find a new symbol." IFC Films has debuted an official trailer for a new survival thriller titled The 12th Man, the latest film from prominent Hollywood director Harald Zwart (One Night at McCool's, Agent Cody Banks, The Pink Panther 2, The Karate Kid). The film tells the true story of a WWII resistance fighter from Norway named Jan Baalsrud, played by Thomas Gullestad. After the Nazis invaded Scandinavia, resistance fighters would do their best to fight back. After a failed anti-Nazi sabotage mission leaves his eleven comrades dead, Jan ends up on the run from the Gestapo through the snowbound Arctic reaches of Scandinavia. The cast includes Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Marie Blokhus, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, Vegar Hoel, Håkon T. Nielsen, and Eirik Risholm Velle. This looks like a harrowing survival film, nothing particularly new, but still intriguing enough to warrant a watch sometime.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Harald Zwart's The 12th Man, direct from IFC's YouTube:

This breathtaking action adventure tells an incredible true-life story of heroism and a man's unbreakable will to live. Norway, 1943: after a failed anti-Nazi sabotage mission leaves his eleven comrades dead, Norwegian resistance fighter Jan Baalsrud (Thomas Gullestad) finds himself on the run from the Gestapo through the snowbound Arctic reaches of Scandinavia. It's a harrowing journey across unforgiving, frozen wilderness that will stretch on for months -- and force Jan to take extreme action in order to survive. With gut-punching realism and vivid psychological immediacy, director Harold Zwart pays tribute to one man's extraordinary courage -- and to the everyday heroes who helped him along the way. The 12th Man is directed by Dutch filmmaker Harald Zwart, director of the films Commander Hamilton, One Night at McCool's, Agent Cody Banks, The Pink Panther 2, The Karate Kid, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones previously. The screenplay is written by Petter Skavlan. The film first opened in Norway last December. IFC will release The 12th Man in select theaters + on VOD starting May 4th. Anyone interested?