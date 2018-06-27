Trailer for Panos Cosmatos' Totally Nuts 'Mandy' Starring Nicolas Cage

Get ready for this slice of madness. RLJE Films has debuted the official trailer for Mandy, the latest film from filmmaker Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow). You may have heard about this because it's totally nuts and totally crazy and so gnarly and bloody and badass. And there's a chainsaw fight! And freakin' demons from another world! And Nicolas Cage getting pissed off! Oh yes. This film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight category, then went on to play at Directors' Fortnight in Cannes. Mandy stars Nicolas Cage as Red, with Andrea Riseborough as the love of his life. The cast includes Linus Roache, Bill Duke, Richard Brake, Ned Dennehy, and Olwen Fouere. Featuring an amazing score by Jóhann Jóhannsson, one of his last before he passed. I highly recommend this film, as long as you can stand bloody violence, because it's so awesome and unlike anything else out there. Fire it up below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ festival poster) for Panos Cosmatos' Mandy, direct from YouTube:

Somewhere in the primal wilderness near the Shadow Mountains in the year 1983, Red Miller (Nicolas Cage) has fallen deeply for the deceptively charming Mandy Bloom (Andrea Riseborough). However, the life he has made for himself comes crashing down suddenly and horrifyingly, when a vile band of ravaging cultists and supernatural creatures desecrate his idyllic home with vicious fury. A broken man, Red now lives for one thing only—to hunt down these maniacal villains and exact swift vengeance. Mandy is directed by one-of-a-kind Italian-Canadian filmmaker Panos Cosmatos, director of the film Beyond the Black Rainbow previously. The screenplay is written by Panos Cosmatos & Aaron Stewart-Ahn, from a story by Panos Cosmatos. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar at the Cannes Film Festival and at the New Zealand Film Festival. RLJE Films will release Cosmatos' Mandy in select theaters starting on September 14th this fall. Who's down for this?