Trailer for Possession Horror 'Welcome to Mercy' with Kristen Ruhlin

"You must control… you almost killed your daughter." IFC Midnight has debuted the first official trailer for an indie possession horror titled Welcome to Mercy, from filmmaker Tommy Bertelsen. The story follows a single mother named Madaline who begins to experience symptoms of the stigmata, so she seeks the help of a local priest and nun to help her understand what is seen and unseen, and hopefully avoid becoming the new antichrist. She ends up at a remote covenant. Kristen Ruhlin stars and wrote the screenplay for this indie horror. It also features Lily Newmark, Eva Ariel Binder, Eileen Davies, Victoria Sokolova, Danis Grube, Toms Liepajnieks, Sophia Massa, and Ieva Seglina. Possession films are getting more and more redundant, but this looks like it gets super intense once she meets up with these relentless nuns.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tommy Bertelsen's Welcome to Mercy, from YouTube:

A young woman struggles against the unholy forces that possess her in this terrifying occult thriller. After being stricken with stigmata, single mother Madaline (Kristen Ruhlin) is sent to a remote convent where nothing is what it seems and her friend August (Lily Newmark) is seemingly the only person she can trust. Together, they must confront the demons inside Madaline before she becomes the Antichrist. Welcome to Mercy is directed by American filmmaker / actor Tommy Bertelsen, director of only the film Feed and a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Kristen Ruhlin. IFC Midnight will release Bertelsen's Welcome to Mercy in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 2nd this fall. How does that look?