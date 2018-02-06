Trailer for Psycho-Sexual Horror 'Compulsion' Starring Analeigh Tipton

"It's just a game. What are you afraid of?" "That I can't stop playing!" Ketchup Ent. has debuted an official trailer for a psycho-sexual horror thriller titled Compulsion, which premiered at a film festival in 2016 and is just now hitting theaters this year. From Canadian director Craig Goodwill, Compulsion stars Analeigh Tipton as a woman who is enticed by an ex-lover to join him and an enigmatic woman named Francesca at an Italian Villa, discovering a sinister game of murder and betrayal. Also starring Marta Gastini, Jakob Cedergren, Nina Senicar, Anita Kravos, & Jan Bijvoet. Perfectly described as "horror film that takes from Stanley Kubrick's steamy cult thriller Eyes Wide Shut and sends it to Dario Argento's hell." See below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Craig Goodwill's Compulsion, on YouTube (via Bloody-Disgusting):

Sadie (Analeigh Tipton), a budding erotic novelist, is enticed by an ex-lover to join him and an enigmatic woman named Francesca at an Italian Villa. Once there, Sadie is confronted by the demons of her past as she becomes embroiled in a surreal game of murder and betrayal. Compulsion is directed by Canadian filmmaker Craig Goodwill, of the film Patch Town previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Brian Clark. This first premiered at the Torino Film Festival in 2016. Ketchup Entertainment will release Goodwill's Compulsion in select US theaters starting March 6th coming up. Who's interested?