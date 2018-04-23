Trailer for Psychological Thriller 'A Good Dream' with Melany Bennett

"There is a demon stuck in your skin." Or is it just a tattoo? Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for an indie psychological thriller titled A Good Dream, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Mahum Jamal, which premiered at a few smaller film festivals last year. The film is a very trippy, fanciful, creative thriller about a girl in her 20s trying to find herself living in New York City. When she suddenly finds herself haunted by a presence, she has trouble distinguishing fiction from reality and falls deeper into a world of her perceptions. Melany Bennett stars as Uma, with a cast including Karim Saleh, Victoria Atkin, and Kayvon Zand. This looks very cool, but I'm not sure how good it will really be - not much buzz around it in any way. Worth a look, especially for the clever animated touches added throughout. See below.

Here's the first official trailer for Mahum Jamal's A Good Dream, direct from YouTube:

Dreamy college student Uma has a unique connection to the world around her. She can sense people’s thoughts as she navigates the urban jungle of New York City. However, when she begins receiving a series of bizarre and threatening messages from a mysterious character, “Red Rabbit,” she loses track of what’s real and what isn’t. As her sense of reality begins to distort into dark terror, Uma feels her world begin to close in on her. Her turbulent relationship with boyfriend Nico spirals her further, and Uma begins to suspect best friend Beatrice of betraying her as well. No longer certain of how to identify the demons that pursue her, Uma spirals deeper into her own nightmares, colorful with quirky, city characters, pounding electronic music, and her creative imagination. Uma ultimately finds that what is haunting her is not so far off from herself as she thinks. A Good Dream is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Mahum Jamal, making her feature directorial debut after studying at Barnard College. This premiered at the Madrid Film Festival last year. Freestyle releases A Good Dream direct-to-VOD starting on May 29th.