Trailer for Psychological Thriller 'The Radiant One' with Dan Shaked

"Do see her, too?" OceanWizard has debuted an official US trailer for the film The Radiant One, a mystery thriller indie feature from writer/director Kristopher Dolphin. This psychological thriller is about a troubled man who turns himself in, believing he's harmed others but is at war with himself over the facts surrounding his quest for clarity and a brush with supernatural phenomena. There's much more going on in this, which the trailer points out better than describing everything in it. Dan Shaked stars as Ridley, and the full cast includes: Peyton McDavitt, Lindsey Cruz, Ashlee Grubbs, Toni Blair, Isaac Rhino, Sean Patrick Flaherty,, Alexander Dolphin, Karyn Anderson, and Kevin Flaherty. This looks a bit odd and also somewhat creepy, with weird things going on, but give it a chance and check it out. Tell us what you think.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kristopher Dolphin's The Radiant One, in high def on Apple:

Ridley (Dan Shaked) believes he's harmed his wife, but nothing is quite clear. He turns himself in. The Interrogator questions his legitimacy. Time could be critical. The only way to jog Ridley's memory is to start from the beginning and navigate through his story, until the point of the alleged conflict. Unsure of what will be revealed, Ridley braces himself to discover himself. The Radiant One is directed by American filmmaker Kristopher Dolphin, making his directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Kristopher Dolphin and Nick Murphy. This first premiered in 2016, but is just now getting released in cinemas. OceanWizard will release Dolphin's The Radiant One in select theaters starting March 20th coming up this month. The film is already available now on iTunes. Your thoughts?