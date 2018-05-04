Trailer for Rock Doc 'Straight Into a Storm' About the Band Deer Tick

"We're not really an indie band anymore, now we're like a cult band." Abramorama has debuted an official trailer for a new rock documentary titled Straight Into a Storm, profiling the band known as Deer Tick, an American alternative rock band from Providence, Rhode Island. The film profiles their last 10 years and rise to fame, focusing around their 10th anniversary shows in 2014/2015, and including lots of old footage, too. "Our 10-year anniversary shows were a celebration for our fans and for us. It was a lot of work, but also a blast! William Miller was there every night to capture that spirit. We're proud and excited for his film to get an official release and proper distribution by partnering with Abramorama." This looks like another fun rock doc, profiling a band that has had its ups & downs, still continuing to rock on no matter what. Dive in.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for William Miller's doc Straight Into a Storm, from Facebook:

Straight Into A Storm centers around Deer Tick's 2014/15 10th anniversary run in New York City. A portrait of a hard rocking band known for their substance-fueled live performances on their evolutionary journey to becoming one of the greatest cult rock bands of our time. Anchored by a fan chosen set list and New Year's Eve performance, the film weaves in and out of time over the last 10 years utilizing never before seen archive footage from their early days to the successful touring/recording band they are now - and everything in between. Straight Into a Storm is directed by filmmaker William Miller, of the docs Time Bomb and Don't Follow Me: I'm Lost previously. Abramorama will release Miller's film Straight Into a Storm in select theaters starting on June 15th this summer, timed with Deer Tick's next North American tour. The film will also play in other cities connected to the tour throughout the summer. Who's interested?