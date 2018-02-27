Trailer for South African Movie 'Blood & Glory' Directed by Sean Else

"What if we defeat you?" Cleopatra Entertainment has released an official US trailer for the South African period epic Blood & Glory, which opened in South Africa in 2016, but is just now getting a US release direct-to-VOD this March. Based on true historical events from South Africa's history, the story is about a man who is taken prisoner during the Second Anglo-Boer War and is sent to the St. Helena concentration camp, where he tries to defeat a Colonal at the game of rugby. Stian Bam stars, along with Charlotte Salt, Josh Myers, Andre Jacobs, Greg Kriek, Nick Cornwall, and Grant Swanby. This actually looks like a film about rugby, or so it seems, with prisoners learning to play in order to battle against the warden. This just seems like an odd story to tell, but I don't know the history in South Africa well enough. Watch below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Sean Else's Blood & Glory, direct from YouTube:

Set in 1901, this period epic follows Willem Morkel (Stian Bam) - a Boer and family man whose wife and son are murdered during the Anglo-Boer War (1899 - 1902). Captured as a prisoner of war, Willem must survive incarceration in the notorious St. Helena concentration camp and defeat the ruthless Colonel Swannell (Grant Swanby), at his own game… Rugby. Blood & Glory is both written and directed by South African filmmaker Sean Else, making his third feature after Platteland and 'n Man Soos My Pa previously. This first opened in South African cinemas back in early 2016, and it also played at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland in late 2016. Cleopatra Entertainment will release Sean Else's Blood & Glory directly on VOD starting March 20th next month, if anyone is interested in finally catching this film. Your thoughts?