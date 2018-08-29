Trailer for 25th Anniversary Re-Release of Spielberg's 'Schindler's List'

"All you have to do is tell me what it's worth to you." Universal has released a new trailer for the upcoming 25th anniversary re-release of Steven Spielberg's iconic WWII B&W classic Schindler's List, which won seven Oscars in 1994. The true story set during the Holocaust is about a German man who operates a factory in Nazi-occupied Krakow, Poland named Oskar Schindler, played by Liam Neeson. He gradually becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce after witnessing their persecution by the Nazis, helping over 1,200 of them to escape to safety. The cast also includes Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall, Jonathan Sagalle, Embeth Davidtz, Malgoscha Gebel, and Shmulik Levy, among many others. This film is highly regarded as one of the best WWII films ever made. If you've never seen it, it's really a must watch film, important for each and every cinephile to experience at some point. No better time than now…

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for the re-release of Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List, from YouTube:

Businessman Oskar Schindler arrives in Krakow in 1939, ready to make his fortune from World War II, which has just started. After joining the Nazi party primarily for political expediency, he staffs his factory with Jewish workers for similarly pragmatic reasons. When the SS begins exterminating Jews in the Krakow ghetto, Schindler arranges to have his workers protected to keep his factory in operation, but soon realizes that in so doing, he is also saving innocent lives. Schindler's List is directed by acclaimed Jewish-American filmmaker Steven Spielberg, which was released in the same year that he also released Jurassic Park (in 1993). The screenplay is written by Steven Zaillian, adapted from Thomas Keneally's book. The film won seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Score. Universal will re-release Schindler's List in theaters starting December 7th later this fall. For more info, visit the film's official Facebook page. Who is planning to go see this classic in the cinema?