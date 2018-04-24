Trailer for Susanna White's 'Woman Walks Ahead' with Jessica Chastain

"The only battle I've fought against is insignificance." "So live long." A24 has debuted the official trailer for an indie drama titled Woman Walks Ahead, the latest feature from filmmaker Susanna White (Nanny McPhee Returns, Our Kind of Traitor). The film tells the remarkable true story of Catherine Weldon, played by Jessica Chastain, a portrait painter from Brooklyn. In the 1890s, she travels to the Dakota Territory to paint a portrait of Sitting Bull and becomes embroiled in the Lakota peoples' struggle over the rights to their land. The cast includes Michael Greyeyes as Sitting Bull, Chaske Spencer, Sam Rockwell, Ciarán Hinds, Michael Nouri, and Bill Camp. This looks exceptional, and seems to have come out of nowhere but it did premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. I really want to know what Sitting Bull and her talk about.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Susanna White's Woman Walks Ahead, direct from YouTube:

Based on true events, Woman Walks Ahead tells the story of Catherine Weldon (Chastain), a widowed artist from New York who, in the 1880s, traveled alone to North Dakota to paint a portrait of Chief Sitting Bull (Greyeyes). Her arrival at Standing Rock is welcomed with open hostility by a US Army officer (Rockwell), who has stationed troops around the Lakota reservation to undermine Native American claims to the land. As Catherine and Sitting Bull grow closer, and as their friendship—and his life—are threatened by imperious government forces, Catherine must contend with the violence that underlies her position. Woman Walks Ahead is directed by talented English filmmaker Susanna White, director of the films Nanny McPhee Returns and Our Kind of Traitor previously, as well as lots of TV work. The screenplay is written by Steven Knight. This initially premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and is playing at Tribeca this year. A24 will release Woman Walks Ahead in select theaters starting June 29th this summer.