MOVIE TRAILERS

Trailer for the UK Release of Doc 'Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story'

by
March 9, 2018
Source: YouTube

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story Trailer

"She was so ahead of her time." Dogwoof in the UK is about to release the documentary Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story in cinemas, so it's probably the best time to post this trailer. Rediscover Hollywood wild-child, Hedy Lamarr, not only as an actress but as the brilliant mind who coinvented 1940s wireless technology. Alexandra Dean's Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story is a historical documentary biopic telling the other "secret" story of Hedy Lamarr most don't know - that she and composer George Antheil helped develop a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes, which used spread spectrum and frequency hopping technology to defeat the threat of jamming by the Axis powers. This seems like a fascinating, entertaining documentary that is worth watching at some point. It's playing in theaters in the UK right now. See below.

The UK trailer (+ poster) for Alexandra Dean's doc Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, on YouTube:

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story Poster

Hollywood star Hedy Lamarr was known as the "world's most beautiful woman" – Snow White and Cat Woman were both based on her iconic look. However, her arresting looks and glamorous life stood in the way of her being given the credit she deserved as an ingenious inventor whose pioneering work helped revolutionise modern communication. Mislabeled as "just another pretty face," Hedy's true legacy is that of a technological trailblazer. Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story is directed by filmmaker Alexandra Dean, making her feature directorial debut. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at the Nantucket, Vancouver, and Woodstock Film Festivals. Bombshell already opened in US theaters last November, and is playing in UK cinemas now. For info on UK tickets, visit the official website.

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK