Trailer for the UK Release of Doc 'Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story'

"She was so ahead of her time." Dogwoof in the UK is about to release the documentary Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story in cinemas, so it's probably the best time to post this trailer. Rediscover Hollywood wild-child, Hedy Lamarr, not only as an actress but as the brilliant mind who coinvented 1940s wireless technology. Alexandra Dean's Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story is a historical documentary biopic telling the other "secret" story of Hedy Lamarr most don't know - that she and composer George Antheil helped develop a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes, which used spread spectrum and frequency hopping technology to defeat the threat of jamming by the Axis powers. This seems like a fascinating, entertaining documentary that is worth watching at some point. It's playing in theaters in the UK right now. See below.

The UK trailer (+ poster) for Alexandra Dean's doc Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, on YouTube:

Hollywood star Hedy Lamarr was known as the "world's most beautiful woman" – Snow White and Cat Woman were both based on her iconic look. However, her arresting looks and glamorous life stood in the way of her being given the credit she deserved as an ingenious inventor whose pioneering work helped revolutionise modern communication. Mislabeled as "just another pretty face," Hedy's true legacy is that of a technological trailblazer. Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story is directed by filmmaker Alexandra Dean, making her feature directorial debut. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at the Nantucket, Vancouver, and Woodstock Film Festivals. Bombshell already opened in US theaters last November, and is playing in UK cinemas now. For info on UK tickets, visit the official website.