Trailer for True Story 80s Drug Drama 'MDMA' Directed by Angie Wang

"I know how to take care of myself." Shout Studios has released an official trailer for a film titled MDMA, telling the mostly true story of a drug ring that a young Asian American woman ran in the 1980s. This semi-autobiographical period crime drama is both written and directed by Angie Wang, and it's about the story of Angie Wang and her gritty past - she was just Chinese-American woman "scrambling for status in a world of white, west-coast privilege." This was originally titled Cardinal X when it premiered at a few film festivals last year. While in college, and only at the age of 19, Angie became one of California's top dealers of the drug known as "Ecstasy", or "X", officially called MDMA. It's a popular party drug that became common often at raves and underground dance parties in the 1990s. Annie Q. stars as Angie, and the film's full cast includes Francesca Eastwood, Elisa Donovan, Pierson Fode, Yetide Badaki, Henry Zaga, Noah Segan, and Ron Yuan. This looks obscenely cliche, but it might be a compelling story to watch anyway. Have fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Angie Wang's MDMA, direct from YouTube:

It's 1984, and a gorgeous, young, working-class woman, Angie Wang (Annie Q.) from Newark, NJ, is about to start her freshman year at a prestigious San Francisco university. On her first day, she meets her new roommate, a rich girl named Jeanine Rockwell (Francesca Eastwood), and the two bond over booze, boys, and their first taste of freedom! Raised by her strict father in an urban neighborhood, the sudden jolt from hardship to privileged campus life proves to be a challenge for Angie Wang. When her financial aid is cut, she uses her book and street smarts, along with school resources to synthesize the growing popular drug, Ecstasy. Angie becomes one of the west coast's largest distributors of "X," cutting deals on campus and in posh nightclubs. Her dual life as the Asian 'model minority' coed and profit-driven drug dealer is further complicated by her desire to help Bree, a girl from one of the bay area's most infamous ghettos who reminds her of her own dark past. Angie lives the high life until her recklessness instigates a sudden tragedy from which she may not recover. MDMA is written and directed by Chinese-American filmmaker Angie Wang, making her directorial debut with this semi-autobiographical film. ShoutFactory will release Wang's MDMA in select theaters + on VOD starting September 14th coming up this fall. Your thoughts?