Trailer for Underrated Filmmaking Doc 'Filmworker' About Leon Vitali

"Stanley assigned Leon to me." Kino Lorber has debuted a trailer for the indie documentary Filmworker, telling the story of "filmworker" and Stanley Kubrick's right-hand man Leon Vitali. This is a MUST see for film geeks and cinephiles, a fascinating look behind-the-scenes. Most probably don't know who Leon Vitali is, that's because he never was in the spotlight at all, but once you see this doc everything will change. Vitali started out as an up-and-coming actor in England, first landing a bigger role in Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon as Lord Bullingdon. From there he gave up everything and devoted his life to Kubrick and started working behind-the-scenes as his right hand man, helping him in everything from editing to directing and so much more. This is a superb doc that is also another rare look at how Kubrick worked, what he was like on sets and how he made his masterpieces. It's an underrated gem, worth a watch whenever you can catch it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tony Zierra's documentary Filmworker, from YouTube:

Leon Vitali was a rising British TV actor when Stanley Kubrick picked him for the role of Lord Bullingdon in Barry Lyndon. That first encounter with the famed auteur proved decisive — he resolved to devote the rest of his life working for Kubrick, this time behind the scenes, and took on just about every job available: casting director, acting coach, location scouter, sound engineer, color corrector, A.D., promoter, and eventually restorer of Kubrick’s films. Tony Zierra's affecting doc profiles the devoted "filmworker" — Vitali's preferred job title — as he enthusiastically recounts his days with the notoriously meticulous, volatile and obsessive director. The experiences brought both tremendous sacrifice and glowing pride. Filmworker celebrates the invisible hands that shape masterpieces, reminding us that behind every great director, there is a Leon Vitali. Filmworker is directed by American filmmaker Tony Zierra, of a few films and the docs My Big Break and Carving Out Our Name previously. This premiered at the Cannes, London, New York and Telluride Film Festivals. Kino Lorber opens Filmworker in select theaters starting May 11th.