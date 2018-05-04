MOVIE TRAILERS

Trevor Jackson in Full-Length Trailer for Director X's 'Superfly' Remake

May 4, 2018
"Welcome to Atlanta - we've got everything you could ever want." Sony Pictures has debuted full-length official trailer for Superfly, following the first teaser trailer from a few months ago. This is a "remake" of the 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly, about a cocaine dealer Priest who wants to score one more super deal and retire. This reimagining is from Director X (also known as Julien Christian Lutz), and stars Trevor Jackson (of "Grown-ish", "Burning Sands") as Youngblood Priest, this time operating in Atlanta. Superfly also stars Jason Mitchell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis, Andrea Londo, Jennifer Morrison, Rick Ross, Big Boi, and Big Bank Black. This is looking damn good, with some dope footage in the trailer. Michael Kenneth Williams looks awesome, and so does Trevor Jackson as Priest. Watch below.

Superfly – the film that helped define a genre in its characters, look, sound, and feel – is reimagined with Director X, director of legendary music videos (Drake, Rihanna), introducing it to a new generation. A remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly - the daily routine of cocaine dealer Priest who wants to score one more super deal and retire. Superfly is directed by a Canadian filmmaker known as Director X (formerly known as Little X), a music video director who made his feature directorial debut in 2015 with the film Across the Line previously. The screenplay is written by Alex Tse. Sony Pictures will release Director X's new Superfly in theaters starting on June 15th this summer. First impression? Who's wants to see it?

